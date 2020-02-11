PG&E Requesting Rate Increases

Sacramento, CA — Pacific Gas and Electric is requesting state regulators approve rate increases to help fund fire prevention efforts and the company’s increasing insurance costs.

Two separate proposals were submitted to the California Public Utilities Commission for consideration and combined they would increase monthly electricity rates by around $9.10 and natural gas rates by $1.80. In total, $1.4-billion would be collected over a two year period.

The first proposal would help collect money to harden the company’s electrical grid and repair infrastructure damaged during windstorms last year. The second proposal would help cover increasing insurance costs. The California Public Utilities Commission will review the proposals at an upcoming meeting. They come as PG&E works to emerge from bankruptcy.