Water Main Work To Impact Three Sonora Streets

TUD Road Closed downtown Sonora Feb 11 2020 View Photo

Sonora, CA — Motorists through downtown Sonora may need to come up with some workarounds this week.

According to Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) officials, a water main pipeline replacement is requiring construction crews to work in the areas of Bradford, Green and Norlin streets Tuesday through Friday.

Green and Norlin streets are parallel and run in front and behind Tuolumne County’s historic courthouse building. Bradford Street, which runs perpendicular, is notably known for being the side street off Washington Street/Highway 49 adjacent to The Candy Vault. As reported here, a pipeline break near the store last November required hard closures in that area by Sonora Police while TUD crews assessed the issue and conducted repair work.

A road closure will be in place for Bradford and Green streets in Sonora from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day with detour signs also in place. Motorists are asked to slow and use extra caution in and around the construction zones.