Roadwork On Highway 108 And More Local Highways

Caltrans has work scheduled this week that will delay travel in Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties.

On Highway 108 up in Confidence, from North Tuolumne Road 6 miles to Oddfellow Road, drainage cleaning and inspections will limit traffic to one lane. The work is scheduled between 8am and 3:30pm Tuesday through Friday and will delay traffic 10-minutes.

Further up Highway 108 at Old Strawberry Road to Strawberry East one-way traffic control for utility work will delay traffic 10-minutes on Wednesday. The work is planned between the hours of 8am and 2pm.

Roadwork on Highway 4 in Douglas Flat, specifically for the mile in the area of Main Street on Tuesday and Wednesday will delay traffic for five minutes. The shoulder work is scheduled between the hours of 7am and 5pm.

Utility work on Highway 26 for a half mile in the area of Vista Del Lago on Tuesday and Wednesday will delay traffic for five minutes. The utility work is scheduled between the hours of 7am and 5pm.

More utility work on Highway 49 for a half mile in the area of Center Street in Mokelumne Hill Tuesday through Friday will delay traffic for ten minutes. The utility work is scheduled between the hours of 7am and 5pm.

On Highway 49 from the Mariposa/Tuolumne County line 6.5 miles to Highway 120 shoulder work will delay traffic five minutes. The work is scheduled between 7am and 5pm Tuesday through Friday.

On Highway 120 at in the 12 miles between Old Highway 120 and Sweet Water Road traffic will be restricted to one-way for drainage work. The work is scheduled between 8:30am and 3pm Tuesday through Friday.