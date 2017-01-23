Update: Stretch Of Highway 26 “Crumbling Away”

CHP San Andreas logo Enlarge

Update at 1:20pm: Caltrans officially added the significant storm-related repair work on Highway 26 to this week’s slate.

Caltrans categorized the stretch of Highway 26 between Paloma Road and Campo Seco Turnpike as a “long-term full highway closure,” meaning it does not yet have a handle on how long it will take to fix the crumbled roadway. Highway 49 is the alternate in the meantime, so motorists should anticipate delays of up to 20 minutes to navigate the necessary detour route.

Beginning Tuesday, Caltrans has also added slope repair work along Highway 26 between Gill Haven Drive and Ridge Road to its post-storm cleanup chores. Officials say every weekday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. 15-minute traffic interruptions are probable.

For other Caltrans plans this week, click here.

Original Post at 11:50am: Mokelumne Hill, CA — A portion of Highway 26 in Calaveras County, west of Mokelumne Hill, will be closed for an extended period due to major storm damage.

CHP Spokesperson Toby Butzler reports officers where dispatched to Highway 26 during this morning’s commute, between Paloma Road and Campo Seco Turnpike, because the highway was reportedly “crumbling away.”

Butzler says, “Two feet of the lane had already crumbled away down the embankment and more of it was crumbling. They made the determination, with Caltrans, that the entire roadway needed to be closed for motorist safety. Once Caltrans engineers arrived on scene they determined that it is going to be a pretty lengthy closure. They’re best case scenario right now is about a week.”

Highway 49 is the alternate route in the area.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For other traffic information provided by CalTrans traffic reports for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 and other Highways around the Mother Lode including Stockton and Valley Springs click on the "Traffic" tab or keyword: traffic