Caltrans Plans Week Of Jan. 22

Sonora, CA – Beginning Sunday night, weather-permitting, Caltrans will resume renovations and its overnight work schedule at the Highway 120 James E. Roberts Bridge.

This means the bridge, which is located adjacent to Lake Don Pedro, will close to traffic evenings through Thursday night between Highway 49 and Jacksonville Road. Closure hours are 5 p.m. until 7 a.m.

During the day between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. motorists accessing the bridge should anticipate the same one-way traffic controls that have been in place since last fall, which typically generate ten-minute delays. Friday and Saturday evenings the bridge should remain open, albeit, under one-way traffic control, with similar traffic interruptions.

In Calaveras County along Highway 4, Caltrans indicates ten-minute waits are in store every weekday between Batten Road in Vallecito and Meko Drive in Camp Connell, as tree work is underway from 6:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

