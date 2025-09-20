Juventus’ perfect start in Serie A ends in draw at Verona

Juventus’ perfect start in Serie A ends in draw at Verona View Photo

ROME (AP) — Juventus’ perfect start in Serie A ended in 1-1 at Hellas Verona on Saturday.

Still, the Bianconeri moved into sole possession of first place, one point ahead of defending champion Napoli, which hosts promoted Pisa on Monday.

Francisco Conceicao put Juventus ahead in the 19th minute after dribbling around defenders then unleashing from the edge of the area.

But a handball by Joao Mario led to a penalty for Verona that was converted by Gift Orban before the break.

Verona thought it may have won with a goal from Suat Serdar following a corner in the 67th but it was waived for offside after a VAR review.

Later, AC Milan was visiting unbeaten Udinese.

Earlier, Bologna came from a goal down to beat visiting Genoa 2-1 with a penalty kick from Riccardo Orsolini nine minutes into stoppage time.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer