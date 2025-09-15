Vardy makes Serie A debut in Cremonese’s goalless draw View Photo

VERONA, Italy (AP) — Jamie Vardy could not rustle up a goal in his Serie A debut and prevent the first scoreless draw between Cremonese and Verona for almost 40 years on Monday.

Vardy, one of England’s most prolific scorers over the last decade, signed for Cremonese on deadline day and came off the bench to replace Federico Bonazzoli in the 58th minute.

But there was no fairy tale start for the 38-year-old Premier League and FA Cup winner.

Instead, most of the chances were at the other end as Verona pushed for a first win at home since Feb. 23.

Giovane missed a string of chances and Gift Orban was also profligate in a game that nevertheless ended Cremonese’s winning start to the season.

The point moved Cremonese up to third place.

Verona was 16th with two points from three games.

