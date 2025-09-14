Barcelona routs Valencia 6-0 with goals from Raphinha, Lewandowski and López View Photo

MADRID (AP) — Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and Fermín López scored two goals each as Barcelona routed Valencia 6-0 in the Spanish league on Sunday.

The match was played at the team’s training facility because the Catalan club doesn’t yet have the proper permits to reopen the renovated Camp Nou stadium.

Barcelona got the victory despite playing without the injured Lamine Yamal.

It was the third win in four matches to open the season for Barcelona, which moved within two points of early league leader Real Madrid, which won 2-1 at Real Sociedad on Saturday.

Barcelona had to play its first home league game of the season at the 6,000-capacity Estadi Johan Cruyff while it waits for the permits that will allow it to return to the Camp Nou, which will seat nearly 100,000 fans.

The Johan Cruyff facility typically hosts the Barcelona women’s team and men’s reserve and youth squads.

Barcelona played the last two seasons at the city’s publicly owned Olympic Stadium while renovation work at the Camp Nou took place.

Barcelona in control

Barcelona was in control from the start against Valencia. López scored his goals in the 29th and 56th minutes, Raphinha netted in the 53rd and 66th and Lewandowski got on the board in the 76th and 86th.

Both Raphinha and Lewandowski scored their goals after coming off the bench. Unconfirmed Spanish media reports said Raphinha did not get to start because he was late reporting to the team on Sunday.

Lewandowski had not previously scored for Barcelona in this league season.

Valencia, sitting near the bottom of the standings with two losses, had only two attempts with one of them on target.

Other results

Real Betis rallied to draw 2-2 at Levante, which had built a two-goal lead in the first 10 minutes.

Osasuna won for the second time by beating Rayo Vallecano 2-0, while Celta Vigo earned a 1-1 draw with Girona at home thanks to a stoppage-time penalty kick converted by Borja Iglesias. ___

