St. Pauli beats Augsburg 2-1 to stay unbeaten in Bundesliga View Photo

BERLIN (AP) — Danel Sinani scored late for St. Pauli to beat Augsburg 2-1 and maintain the promoted team’s unbeaten start to the Bundesliga season on Sunday.

The club was already jubilant after beating city rival Hamburger SV 2-0 in a derby in its previous game – the players emerged to find one side of the stadium draped with a banner saying “Hamburg is brown-white” in reference to St. Pauli’s colors – and coach Alexander Blessin named an unchanged lineup.

But Fabian Rieder headed Augsburg into a 16th-minute lead thanks to a fine cross from Han-Noah Massengo.

St. Pauli struggled to respond until just before the break when Cedric Zesiger was penalized for handball in the area. Finn Dahmen saved Andreas Hountondji’s penalty only to see the Benin forward tuck away the rebound.

Augsburg had better chances after the break but Sinani scored in the 78th with the aid of a deflection from the unfortunate Zesiger.

Borussia Mönchengladbach was playing Werder Bremen later, with Victor Boniface on the bench for the visitors.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer