DENVER (AP) — The United States will play at the 2027 Rugby World Cup after beating Samoa 29-13 on Sunday to take fifth place in the Pacific Nations Cup.

Flyhalf Luke Carty came off the bench to score a try and create another for winger Toby Fricker, and captain Jason Damm and hooker Kaleb Geiger scored late tries to clinch the 19th-ranked United States’ win over 14th-ranked Samoa.

The United States failed to qualify for the 2023 World Cup in France but now is guaranteed to play at the next two editions — in Australia in 2027 and as host in the United States in 2031.

With Fiji and Japan already qualified, there were three spots available to other teams in the Pacific tournament to qualify for the World Cup. Tonga and Canada took two of those places, leaving the U.S. and Samoa to play off. Samoa still has a chance to qualify for the World Cup through a playoff series against Chile.

Fiji and Japan will meet next week in a repeat of last year’s final after winning lopsided semifinals later Sunday to remain unbeaten in the Pacific Nations Cup.

Japan scored 41 second-half points to beat Tonga 62-24 and Fiji beat Canada 63-10. Fiji won last year’s final 41-17.

Japan led 21-19 after a tight and physical first half in which Tonga had 66% of possession, 53% of territory and carried for 280 meters, forcing Japan to make 90 tackles. But Japan dominated in the second half, scoring five tries including a penalty try.

“We were happy with our set piece and continued to fight for 80 minutes against a physical Tonga team,” said Japan prop Shuhi Takeuchi, who was player of the match. “I know next week is going to be very physical again but we’re going to review some good points and bad points and do our best.”

Fiji scored two tries in the first eight minutes against Canada and went on to lead 43-3 at halftime with six tries. Wingers Kalaveti Ravouvou and Taniela Rakuro shared five tries. Rakuro scored two tries in the first half and Ravouvou scored two in the second to complete his hat-trick.

Job done

Earlier, the United States had a narrow lead at halftime and there were five lead changes in the match before the Eagles closed out the win over Samoa with three tries in the second half.

“We knew we were going to get it done,” Damm said. “It was only a moment in time but we kept putting in the work, kept believing. To do it here in front of our home crowd, cheering us on the whole game is incredible.”

The key to the United States’ win was its kicking game which kept Samoa mostly pinned within its own half and its ability to repeatedly win breakdown turnovers.

Carty took the field as a 14th minute replacement for Chris Hilsenbeck and set up a try for Fricker with a precision long pass in the 22nd minute.

Samoa reclaimed the lead with two penalties to U.S.-based flyhalf Rodney Iona but a Carty penalty gave the Americans a two-point halftime lead.

Carty scored in the 65th after strong lead-up worked by the United States’ forwards, then Damm and Geiger sealed the win when they touched down in the 74th and 76th minutes.

“We knew the pieces were going to come together, we knew we just had to become tighter, fighting the storm, head into it and sometimes become the storm and you saw that today,” Damm said.

