Simeone’s first Serie A goal in a year sees Torino upset Roma 1-0 View Photo

MILAN (AP) — Argentinian forward Giovanni Simeone scored his first Serie A goal in more than a year to help Torino to a surprise 1-0 win at Roma on Sunday.

It was Torino’s first win of the season under new coach Marco Baroni and Roma’s first loss after two 1-0 victories in Gian Piero Gasperini’s first two matches in charge.

Simeone — the son of Atlético Madrid coach Diego Simeone — joined Torino from Italian champion Napoli last month. And he opened his account in stunning fashion in the 59th minute, starting and finishing the move.

The 30-year-old got past his marker to spark a counter and then played a one-two with Cyril Ngonge, getting on the return pass to curl a magnificent strike into the top-right corner.

Simeone last scored in the Italian league in August 2024.

Gasperini’s former team, Atalanta, was playing Lecce later and looking for its first win of the season after opening with two draws.

AC Milan was playing host to Bologna in a match that could see Adrien Rabiot and Jonathan Rowe line up against each other following a locker room bust-up that forced them both out of Marseille last month.

Also later, it’s: Pisa vs. Udinese and Sassuolo vs. Lazio.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

By DANIELLA MATAR

AP Sports Writer