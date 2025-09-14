Antony’s goal gives the Timbers a 2-1 win over the New York Red Bulls

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Antony scored the go-ahead goal in the 73rd minute and the Portland Timbers held on for a 2-1 win over the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night.

Matias Rojas also scored in the victory, which snapped a three-game home winless streak for the Timbers (11-9-9). Portland moved up to sixth in the Western Conference standings.

Emil Forsberg scored for the Red Bulls (11-12-7), who remained just below the playoff line in 10th in the Eastern Conference.

Kristoffer Velde appeared to score for Portland in the 11th minute but it was ruled offside in the buildup.

Rojas broke through for the Timbers in the 28th with a header that went over Red Bulls goalkeeper Carlos Coronel’s head and dropped into the goal. It was his second goal of the season.

The Red Bulls are 0-9 when conceding first on the road this season.

Forsberg scored the equalizer for the Red Bulls in the 70th minute, awarded after video review for possible offside. It was his 11th goal this season

Just minutes later Antony scored at the back post off a cross from Juan Mosquera to put Portland back in front. It was his eighth goal of the year.

It was the first meeting between the two teams since 2022, when they played to a 1-1 draw at Red Bull Arena. They had not met in Portland since 2019.

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer