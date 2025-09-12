San Jose Earthquakes host Los Angeles FC in conference action

Los Angeles FC (11-7-8, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (9-12-8, 10th in the Western Conference)

Stanford, California; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: LAFC +113, San Jose +206, Draw +271; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Earthquakes and Los Angeles FC meet in Western Conference action.

The Earthquakes are 8-10-5 in conference games. The Earthquakes have a 4-8 record in one-goal games.

LAFC is 9-7-6 against Western Conference opponents. LAFC is 3-0-2 when it scores three or more goals.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season. LAFC won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Arango has scored 12 goals and added two assists for the Earthquakes. DeJuan Jones has two assists over the past 10 games.

Denis Bouanga has scored 15 goals and added six assists for LAFC. David Emmanuel Martinez Morales has two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Earthquakes: 2-5-3, averaging 1.4 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.0 goals per game.

LAFC: 4-3-3, averaging 1.5 goals, 5.0 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Earthquakes: None listed.

LAFC: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press