San Diego FC plays Minnesota United in conference action

Minnesota United FC (14-6-9, second in the Western Conference) vs. San Diego FC (17-7-5, first in the Western Conference)

San Diego; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego -120, Minnesota United FC +286, Draw +278; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego FC and Minnesota United take the pitch in conference action.

San Diego is 16-5-4 in Western Conference games. San Diego is sixth in the league allowing 34 goals.

United is 11-6-7 in Western Conference games. Kelvin Yeboah paces the fourth-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with nine goals. United has scored 48.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. San Diego won the last meeting 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anders Dreyer has scored 15 goals and added 15 assists for San Diego. Onni Valakari has one goal and two assists over the last 10 games.

Yeboah has nine goals for United. Anthony Markanich has four goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: San Diego: 6-2-2, averaging 1.7 goals, 3.8 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

United: 5-2-3, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.2 shots on goal and 5.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: San Diego: None listed.

United: Darius Randell (injured).

