Musovski and the Seattle Sounders host the LA Galaxy

LA Galaxy (4-16-8, 16th in the Western Conference) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (12-7-8, fifth in the Western Conference)

Seattle; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seattle -244, Los Angeles +550, Draw +388; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Danny Musovski leads the Seattle Sounders into a matchup with the LA Galaxy after scoring three goals against Sporting Kansas City.

The Sounders are 12-7-5 in Western Conference play. The Sounders are ninth in the MLS with 131 shots on goal, averaging 4.9 per game.

The Galaxy are 3-12-8 in conference matchups. The Galaxy are 10th in the Western Conference drawing 136 corner kicks, averaging 4.9 per game.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season. The Sounders won the last meeting 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Musovski has scored 13 goals and added two assists for the Sounders. Albert Rusnak has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Gabriel Pec has six goals and one assist for the Galaxy. Joseph Paintsil has four goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sounders: 5-2-3, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Galaxy: 3-4-3, averaging 1.5 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sounders: None listed.

Galaxy: Carlos Emiro Garces Torres (injured), Matheus Nascimento de Paula (injured), Julian Aude (injured), Joseph Paintsil (injured), Riqui Puig (injured), Marco Reus (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press