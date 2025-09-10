Women’s Lacrosse League will expand to full season in 2026

The Women’s Lacrosse League announced Wednesday it will expand to a full season and playoffs starting in 2026.

The league’s first season earlier this year consisted solely of a one-week tournament called the Championship Series in February followed by an All-Star game in July.

Next season, there will be 11 weekends of competition between their four teams: the Boston Guard, New York Charging, Maryland Charm and California Palms.

The league will be changing from a 6-on-6 format to 10-on-10, and each team will expand their rosters from 12 players to 23 through an expansion draft. The league will also hold a college draft.

“With the launch of our WLL Championship Series, we caught a glimpse of what the women’s professional game can be,” said Paul Rabil, co-founder and president of the Premier Lacrosse League, which launched the women’s league. “Today, we’re excited to expand their professional platform to reflect the talent, ambition, and excellence of the players.”

The leagues have a media rights deal with ESPN.

The women’s league is part of a recent boom in women’s professional sports leagues, and is one of at least eight professional women’s leagues to be launched in the last three years. It is currently the sole professional women’s lacrosse league, after Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse ceased operation last December citing challenges with player availability and the international calendar.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

By ALYCE BROWN

AP Sports Writer