Son Heung-Min scores first MLS goal to help LAFC earn 1-1 draw with Dallas

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Son Heung-Min scored his first goal to help Los Angeles FC earn a 1-1 draw with FC Dallas on Saturday night.

Heung-Min scored unassisted for his first goal six minutes into his third MLS appearance to give LAFC (11-6-8) the lead.

Dallas (7-11-9) pulled even in the 13th minute when Logan Farrington used an assist from Patrickson Delgado — his third — to score his career-high fifth goal. Farrington had four goals in 29 appearances as a rookie last season.

Michael Collodi finished with four saves for Dallas in his fifth career start. Collodi, 24, has allowed four goals while filling in for injured starter Maarten Paes.

Hugo Lloris saved one shot for LAFC, which leads the all-time series 7-4-3 despite a 1-4-2 record in Frisco.

LAFC’s only road win in the series was a 3-2 victory Oct. 20, 2021. The club is 3-3-6 on the road this season.

LAFC has lost just twice in its last 18 matches — 1-0 losses at home to the Portland Timbers and Vancouver Whitecaps.

Dallas is 3-8-3 at home but 2-1-2 in its last five matches overall.

LAFC will host San Diego FC on Aug. 31. Dallas returns to action on Sept. 6 at St. Louis City.

