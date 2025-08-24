Cristian Arango and Preston Judd score goals, Earthquakes beat Dynamo 2-0

HOUSTON (AP) — Cristian Arango and Preston Judd each scored a goal on Saturday night to help the San Jose Earthquakes beat Houston 2-0 and extend the Dynamo’s winless streak to six games.

DeJuan Jones, on the counter-attack, played a low entry pass from the right side to the near post where Judd tapped a back-heel pass to Arango for sliding finish from point-blank range that gave San Jose (9-11-8) a 1-0 lead in the 28th minute.

Judd re-directed a shot by Ian Harkes into the net to make it 2-0 in the 64th.

Antônio Carlos, near the penalty spot, went up high for a header off a corner kick played in by Jack McGlynn that slipped through the fingers of goalkeeper Daniel De Sousa Britto — known simply as “Daniel” — into the net to trim the Dynamo’s deficit to 2-1 in the 72nd minute.

Daniel finished with three saves.

Jonathan Bond stopped to shots for Houston (7-12-8).

The teams played to a 3-3 tie on May 24.

