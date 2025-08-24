Alonso Martínez scores a goal, Matt Freese has 5 saves, NYCFC beats Cincinnati 1-0

CINCINNATI (AP) — Alonso Martínez scored a goal in the 55th minute, Matt Freese had his seventh shut out of the season, and New York City FC beat FC Cincinnati 1-0 on Saturday night.

Freese finished with five saves.

Martínez, on the counter-attack, ran onto a ball played ahead by Maxi Moralez, outraced a trio of defenders and flicked a shot past goalkeeper Roman Celentano — who charged off his line — into a wide-open net to give New York City a 1-0 lead.

New York City (13-8-5) is unbeaten, with four wins, in its last five games.

Celentano stopped three shots for Cincinnati (16-8-4).

Cincinnati beat NYCFC 1-0 on May 4.

___

