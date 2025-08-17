Nico Williams leads Athletic Bilbao to a 3-2 win over Sevilla in their Spanish league opener

Nico Williams leads Athletic Bilbao to a 3-2 win over Sevilla in their Spanish league opener View Photo

MADRID (AP) — With transfer rumors in the past, Nico Williams led Athletic Bilbao to a 3-2 win over Sevilla in its opening Spanish league match on Sunday.

Williams, who had been linked with a move to Barcelona in the offseason but seems set to stay with his boyhood club, put the hosts ahead by converting a 36th-minute penalty kick.

Athletic, coming off a fourth-placed finish last season, added to the lead with a goal from Maroan Sannadi in the 43rd before Sevilla rallied with goals by Dodi Lukebakio in the 60th and Lucien Agoume in the 72nd.

Robert Navarro put Athletic back in front for good by scoring in the 81st.

Goalkeeper Unai Simon helped the hosts secure the victory as Sevilla pressed forward to the end.

It was Athletic’s first match with Iñaki Williams, Nico Williams’ older brother, as its main captain — a first for a Black player at the club that traditionally only fields players from Spain’s northern Basque Country region or adjoining areas.

Atletico Madrid, the third-placed finisher last season, played at Espanyol later Sunday.

Barcelona began the defense of its Spanish league title with a comfortable 3-0 win at nine-man Mallorca on Saturday. Real Madrid hosts Osasuna on Tuesday

Depleted Getafe wins away

Getafe got off to a 2-0 win at Celta Vigo with second-half goals from Adrián Liso and Christantus Uche.

The Madrid club had a depleted squad after not being able to register many of its new players because of financial fair play regulations.

It was a disappointing start for Celta after a season in which it finished in the European places.

On Friday, Rayo Vallecano won at Girona 3-1 and Villarreal defeated promoted Oviedo 2-0.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer