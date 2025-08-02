Fishlock scores and Reign beats Angel City 2-0 View Photo

Jess Fishlock scored her second goal of the season and the Seattle Reign beat Angel City 2-0 on Friday night as the National Women’s Soccer League resumed play after its annual summer break.

Elsewhere in the NWSL, the Kansas City Current beat Racing Louisville 2-0, and the Chicago Stars tied Gotham FC 1-1.

Fishlock broke a scoreless deadlock at Lumen Field in Seattle when she scored on a rebound from the center of the box in the 66th minute. The goal originated from a cross by Sofia Huerta, making her first appearance of the season for the Reign.

The Reign (7-4-3), undefeated in their last four matches, made it 2-0 in the 86th minute when Huerta’s corner kick was deflected in by Angel City midfielder Alanna Kennedy.

Mia Fishel, who signed with the Reign from Chelsea in July, made her debut for Seattle, coming off the bench in the 81st minute.

Sveindís Jane Jónsdóttir and Evelyn Shores both debuted for Angel City (4-7-3), which is winless in its last six matches.

Chawinga and Ball score in Current’s win over Louisville

Temwa Chawinga and Elizabeth Ball scored as the first-place Kansas City Current won their seventh straight match by beating Racing Louisville 2-0 on Friday night at Lynn Family Stadium.

Chawinga broke a scoreless match with a close-range finish from Michelle Cooper’s pass across the box in the 65th minute. It was her ninth goal of the season.

Ball put the Current (12-2-0) up 2-0 when she headed in a free-kick by Izzy Rodriguez in the 72nd minute.

Debinha made her return from a knee injury, coming off the bench in the 66th minute.

Louisville (6-6-2) had won its previous two matches at home.

Schlegel nets equalizer, Stars tie Gotham FC

Ally Schlegel scored in the 68th minute to give the Chicago Stars a 1-1 draw with Gotham FC on Friday night at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois.

Khyah Harper scored her first professional goal to give Gotham FC (5-5-4) a 1-0 lead in the 39th minute. The diving header was assisted by fellow rookie Sarah Schupansky.

Schlegel’s goal came from Shea Groom playing a corner kick short to Julia Grosso, who crossed the ball to the back post.

Gotham forward Midge Purce left with a hamstring injury in the 18th minute. In April, Purce returned from an ACL injury that had kept her sidelined for 13 months.

Just six days after lifting the 2025 Women’s European Championship in Basel, Switzerland, with England, Gotham FC defender Jess Carter started and played 77 minutes

Chicago (1-9-4) extended its winless run to nine matches.

By THEO LLOYD-HUGHES

