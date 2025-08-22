San Jose Earthquakes take road losing streak into matchup with the Houston Dynamo

San Jose Earthquakes (8-11-8, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Dynamo (7-11-8, 12th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston +105, San Jose +222, Draw +274; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Earthquakes visit the Houston Dynamo aiming to break a three-game road slide.

The Dynamo are 6-9-6 in Western Conference games. The Dynamo are 3-0-2 when they record a pair of goals.

The Earthquakes are 7-9-5 against Western Conference opponents. The Earthquakes rank third in the league drawing 144 corner kicks, averaging 5.3 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. The last meeting ended tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ezequiel Ponce has scored seven goals and added one assist for the Dynamo. Amine Bassi has two assists over the past 10 games.

Josef Martinez has 12 goals and three assists for the Earthquakes. Preston Judd has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dynamo: 2-5-3, averaging 1.2 goals, 3.6 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.0 goals per game.

Earthquakes: 2-4-4, averaging 1.6 goals, 5.4 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dynamo: Gabe Segal (injured), Nelson Quinones (injured), Andrew Tarbell (injured), Franco Escobar (injured), Erik Sviatchenko (injured).

Earthquakes: Benjamin Kikanovic (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press