Navarro and the Colorado Rapids visit the LA Galaxy

Colorado Rapids (10-11-6, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (3-16-7, 16th in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Los Angeles +115, Colorado +203, Draw +269; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Rafael Navarro leads the Colorado Rapids into a matchup with the LA Galaxy following a two-goal showing against Atlanta United.

The Galaxy are 2-12-7 in conference games. The Galaxy are 0-5-3 when they score a single goal.

The Rapids are 8-8-5 in Western Conference games. The Rapids are 4-0-1 when they record two goals.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. The Rapids won the last game 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marco Reus has scored five goals with seven assists for the Galaxy. Joseph Paintsil has five goals over the past 10 games.

Navarro has 11 goals and two assists for the Rapids. Darren Yapi has scored four goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Galaxy: 3-4-3, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

Rapids: 4-4-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 4.2 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Galaxy: Riqui Puig (injured), Maya Yoshida (injured).

Rapids: Wayne Frederick (injured), Josh Atencio (injured), Connor Ronan (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press