Los Angeles FC faces Dallas on the heels of shutout win

Los Angeles FC (11-6-7, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. FC Dallas (7-11-8, 12th in the Western Conference)

Frisco, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: LAFC -103, FC Dallas +254, Draw +261; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the New England Revolution 2-0, Los Angeles FC plays Dallas.

Dallas is 6-9-5 in conference play. Dallas has a 4-6 record in one-goal games.

LAFC is 9-6-5 in conference play. LAFC has a +13 goal differential, scoring 43 goals while conceding 30.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. LAFC won the last game 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Petar Musa has 13 goals and six assists for Dallas. Logan Farrington has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

Denis Bouanga has scored 14 goals and added six assists for LAFC. Nathan Ordaz has two goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dallas: 3-5-2, averaging 2.0 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 2.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.0 goals per game.

LAFC: 5-2-3, averaging 1.8 goals, 5.8 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dallas: Paxton Pomykal (injured), Maarten Paes (injured).

LAFC: Lorenzo Dellavalle (injured), Jeremy Ebobisse (injured), Aaron Long (injured), Maxime Chanot (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press