Kelsy leads the Portland Timbers against San Diego FC

Portland Timbers (10-9-7, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. San Diego FC (16-7-4, first in the Western Conference)

San Diego; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego -177, Portland +398, Draw +335; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Kelsy leads the Portland Timbers into a matchup with San Diego FC after a two-goal performance against Cincinnati.

San Diego is 15-5-3 against Western Conference opponents. San Diego is second in the Western Conference with 131 shots on goal, averaging 4.9 per game. San Diego is also first in MLS play with 53 goals.

The Timbers are 9-6-7 in Western Conference games. The Timbers are 4-0-1 when they score at least three goals.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anders Dreyer has scored 14 goals and added 14 assists for San Diego. Onni Valakari has one goal and three assists over the last 10 games.

Kelsy has seven goals and one assist for the Timbers. David Pereira Da Costa has two goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: San Diego: 7-2-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 3.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Timbers: 3-5-2, averaging 1.0 goal, 3.3 shots on goal and 6.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: San Diego: Oscar Verhoeven (injured), Willy Kumado (injured), Alexander Mighten (injured), Pablo Sisniega (injured), Hirving Lozano (injured).

Timbers: Jonathan Rodriguez (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press