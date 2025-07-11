San Diego FC takes road win streak into matchup with the Chicago Fire

San Diego FC (12-6-3, second in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Fire (8-8-4, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chicago +148, San Diego +153, Draw +269; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego FC visits the Chicago Fire aiming to extend a three-game road winning streak.

The Fire are 2-3-4 in home games. The Fire are 0-3-1 when they score just one goal.

San Diego is 6-4-0 in road games. San Diego has a league-leading +15 goal differential, scoring 44 goals while conceding 29.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hugo Cuypers has 11 goals and one assist for the Fire. Philip Zinckernagel has six goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Anders Dreyer has scored nine goals with 12 assists for San Diego. Milan Iloski has nine goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fire: 5-4-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 5.3 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

San Diego: 7-2-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 5.4 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Fire: Christopher Cupps (injured), Justin Reynolds (injured), David Poreba (injured), Chris Brady (injured), Carlos Teran (injured), Chris Mueller (injured), Rominigue Kouame N’Guessan (injured), Kellyn Acosta (injured).

San Diego: Anisse Saidi (injured), Hamady Diop (injured), Willy Kumado (injured), Marcus Ingvartsen (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press