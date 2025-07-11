Minnesota United hosts the San Jose Earthquakes in Western Conference play

San Jose Earthquakes (7-7-7, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (10-4-7, fourth in the Western Conference)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minnesota United FC -112, San Jose +254, Draw +293; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United plays the San Jose Earthquakes in conference action.

United is 7-4-5 in Western Conference games. United is seventh in the league with 35 goals led by Tanitoluwa Oluwatimikhin Oluwaseyi with eight.

The Earthquakes are 6-5-4 against Western Conference teams. The Earthquakes are 10th in the Western Conference allowing only 33 goals.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. United won the last game 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oluwatimikhin Oluwaseyi has scored eight goals with four assists for United. Bongokuhle Hlongwane has three goals over the last 10 games.

Christian Arango has scored 10 goals with one assist for the Earthquakes. Preston Judd has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 5-2-3, averaging 2.0 goals, 3.9 shots on goal and 4.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Earthquakes: 3-1-6, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 6.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Wessel Speel (injured).

Earthquakes: Noel Arthur Buck (injured), Niko Tsakiris (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press