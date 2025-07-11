Paintsil leads the LA Galaxy against D.C. United

DC United (4-10-7, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (2-13-6, 16th in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Los Angeles -175, DC United +406, Draw +321; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Joseph Paintsil leads the LA Galaxy into a matchup with D.C. United after a two-goal performance against the Vancouver Whitecaps.

The Galaxy are 2-5-2 in home games. The Galaxy have scored 22 goals while conceding 42 for a -20 goal differential.

United is 2-5-2 in road games. United has scored 17 goals while allowing 39 for a -22 goal differential.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Ramirez has scored four goals and added one assist for the Galaxy. Marco Reus has three goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Christian Benteke has scored six goals for United. David Schnegg has one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Galaxy: 2-5-3, averaging 1.4 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

United: 1-5-4, averaging 0.4 goals, 2.5 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Galaxy: Riqui Puig (injured), John McCarthy (injured).

United: Kristian Fletcher (injured), Lukas MacNaughton (injured), Gabriel Cordeiro Pirani (injured), Aaron Herrera (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press