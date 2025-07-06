Emil Forsberg scores a goal as Red Bulls and Earthquakes play to 1-1 tie

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Emil Forsberg scored a goal in his second consecutive game for the New York on Saturday night as the Red Bulls and the San Jose Earthquakes played to a 1-1 tie.

Forsberg ran onto a ball played by Peter Stroud, zig-zagged to evade a pair of defenders near the penalty spot and then slipped a rising shot inside the left post to open the scoring in the 19th minute.

An own goal on New York’s Mohammed Sofo, who redirected a cross played by San Jose’s Cristian Espinoza into the net, made it 1-1 in the 58th minute.

San Jose played a man down after DeJuan Jones was shown his second yellow card in the 64th.

New York (8-7-6) is winless in four straight.

Carlos Miguel Coronel had three saves for the Red Bulls.

New York’s Raheem Edwards was shown a straight red card in the 87th minute.

Daniel De Sousa Britto — known simply as “Daniel” — stopped three shots for the Earthquakes.

San Jose (7-7-7) is unbeaten in four consecutive games.

