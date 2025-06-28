Los Angeles FC takes home winning streak into matchup with the Vancouver Whitecaps

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (10-3-5, second in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (7-4-5, sixth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: LAFC -130, Vancouver +342, Draw +264; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles FC hosts the Vancouver Whitecaps looking to prolong a three-game home winning streak.

LAFC is 6-4-4 against Western Conference opponents. LAFC ranks fourth in the Western Conference giving up 23 goals.

The Whitecaps are 9-1-4 against Western Conference teams. The Whitecaps have a 1-2-0 record in games they score just one goal.

Sunday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The last meeting ended tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Denis Bouanga has scored eight goals and added five assists for LAFC. Cengiz Under has one goal and two assists over the last 10 games.

Brian White has 10 goals for the Whitecaps. Pedro Vite has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: LAFC: 4-1-5, averaging 2.2 goals, 6.4 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Whitecaps: 4-2-4, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: LAFC: Jude Terry (injured), David Emmanuel Martinez Morales (injured), Nathan Ordaz (injured).

Whitecaps: Giuseppe Bovalina (injured), Ali Ahmed (injured), Sebastian Berhalter (injured), Jayden Nelson (injured), Brian White (injured), Sam Adekugbe (injured), Ryan Gauld (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press