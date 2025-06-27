San Jose Earthquakes host the LA Galaxy in Western Conference play

LA Galaxy (1-13-5, 16th in the Western Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (7-7-5, sixth in the Western Conference)

Stanford, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Jose -115, Los Angeles +258, Draw +295; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The LA Galaxy visit the San Jose Earthquakes in Western Conference play.

The Earthquakes are 6-5-3 against Western Conference teams. The Earthquakes are 2-5 in one-goal matches.

The Galaxy are 1-10-5 against Western Conference teams. The Galaxy have a 0-3-2 record in games they score only one goal.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Earthquakes won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Arango has scored 10 goals and added one assist for the Earthquakes. DeJuan Jones has one goal and four assists over the last 10 games.

Christian Ramirez has scored four goals and added one assist for the Galaxy. Marco Reus has three goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Earthquakes: 4-2-4, averaging 2.0 goals, 5.3 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Galaxy: 1-7-2, averaging 1.2 goals, 4.3 shots on goal and 5.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Earthquakes: Noel Arthur Buck (injured), Niko Tsakiris (injured), Bruno Wilson (injured).

Galaxy: Riqui Puig (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press