Iloski leads San Diego FC against Dallas

San Diego FC (11-5-3, first in the Western Conference) vs. FC Dallas (5-7-6, 11th in the Western Conference)

Frisco, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego +115, FC Dallas +199, Draw +270; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Milan Iloski leads San Diego FC into a matchup with Dallas following a four-goal performance against the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Dallas is 4-6-3 in Western Conference play. Petar Musa leads the 10th-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with six. Dallas has scored 24 goals.

San Diego is 11-4-2 in Western Conference games. San Diego is second in the league with 38 goals led by Iloski with nine.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. San Diego won the last game 5-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Musa has six goals and three assists for Dallas. Anderson Julio has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

Iloski has nine goals for San Diego. Anders Dreyer has five goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dallas: 2-4-4, averaging 1.4 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 3.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

San Diego: 7-2-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 5.9 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dallas: Osaze Urhoghide (injured), Paxton Pomykal (injured), Ramiro (injured).

San Diego: Anisse Saidi (injured), Hamady Diop (injured), Willy Kumado (injured), Andres Reyes (injured), Luca de la Torre (injured), Hirving Lozano (injured), Marcus Ingvartsen (injured), Paddy McNair (injured), Anibal Godoy (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press