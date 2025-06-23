The Wave dominates but plays to 0-0 tie with the Washington Spirit

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Wave dominated possession but couldn’t break through in a scoreless draw with the Washington Spirit in the National Women’s Soccer League on Sunday night.

The Wave (7-3-3) have dropped only one of their last five matches. San Diego’s 24 points are the most they’ve had through the first 13 games in club history.

The match was the last before the NWSL goes on its summer hiatus. The league resumes play on Aug. 1.

Spirit goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury kept her team in the game with six saves. The Wave had the ball more than 65% of the match and made 16 shots, including six on target.

It was the fourth straight draw between the two teams.

The Spirit (7-4-2) had won their first five road matches this season before falling 2-0 at Portland last weekend.

Spirit coach Jonatan Giraldez did not travel with the team to San Diego because his partner Olaia is expecting the couple’s second child. Assistant Adrian Gonzalez took his place.

___

