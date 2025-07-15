Dallas looks to stop losing streak in matchup with the San Jose Earthquakes

FC Dallas (5-10-6, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (7-8-7, ninth in the Western Conference)

San Jose, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Jose -159, FC Dallas +351, Draw +334; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas will try to break a four-game skid when it plays the San Jose Earthquakes.

The Earthquakes are 6-6-4 against Western Conference opponents. The Earthquakes rank third in the MLS with 42 goals led by Christian Arango with 10.

Dallas is 4-9-3 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas has a -12 goal differential, scoring 27 goals while conceding 39.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Earthquakes won the last meeting 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arango has scored 10 goals with one assist for the Earthquakes. Preston Judd has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Petar Musa has scored seven goals with four assists for Dallas. Luciano Acosta has two goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Earthquakes: 2-2-6, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 6.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Dallas: 1-6-3, averaging 1.3 goals, 3.5 shots on goal and 3.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.0 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Earthquakes: Noel Arthur Buck (injured), Paul Marie (injured), Cristian Espinoza (injured).

Dallas: Nolan Norris (injured), Paxton Pomykal (injured), Anderson Julio (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press