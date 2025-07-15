Dreyer leads San Diego FC against Toronto

Toronto FC (4-11-6, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Diego FC (13-6-3, first in the Western Conference)

San Diego; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego -310, Toronto FC +710, Draw +430; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Anders Dreyer leads San Diego FC into a matchup with Toronto after scoring two goals against the Chicago Fire.

San Diego is 6-2-3 in home games. Dreyer paces the top-scoring team in MLS play with 11 goals. San Diego has a league-high 46 goals.

Toronto is 2-4-2 on the road. Toronto is 1-6 in one-goal games.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dreyer has scored 11 goals with 12 assists for San Diego. Milan Iloski has eight goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Federico Bernardeschi has four goals and three assists for Toronto. Theodor Corbeanu has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: San Diego: 7-2-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 5.5 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Toronto: 3-5-2, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: San Diego: Anisse Saidi (injured), Willy Kumado (injured), Carlos Joaquim Antunes Dos Santos (injured), Marcus Ingvartsen (injured), Anibal Godoy (injured).

Toronto: Zane Monlouis (injured), Nickseon Gomis (injured), Henry Wingo (injured), Jonathan Osorio (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press