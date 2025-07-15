Los Angeles FC takes shutout streak into matchup with Minnesota United

Los Angeles FC (9-5-5, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (11-4-7, third in the Western Conference)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: LAFC +150, Minnesota United FC +166, Draw +245; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles FC comes into a matchup with Minnesota United after notching two straight shutout wins.

United is 8-4-5 in conference play. United ranks third in the Western Conference allowing only 25 goals.

LAFC is 8-5-4 in conference games. LAFC ranks second in the Western Conference allowing just 24 goals.

The matchup Wednesday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. LAFC won the last game 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanitoluwa Oluwatimikhin Oluwaseyi has scored nine goals and added six assists for United. Nicolas Romero has two assists over the last 10 games.

Denis Bouanga has scored 10 goals and added six assists for LAFC. Cengiz Under has one goal and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 5-2-3, averaging 2.0 goals, 3.9 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

LAFC: 5-1-4, averaging 2.2 goals, 6.7 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Jeong Ho-yeon (injured), Wessel Speel (injured).

LAFC: Lorenzo Dellavalle (injured), Maxime Chanot (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press