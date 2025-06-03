Royal Challengers Bengaluru win Indian Premier League title View Photo

AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — Royal Challengers Bengaluru earned their first Indian Premier League title by beating Punjab Kings by six runs on Tuesday.

Bengaluru finished runners-up in 2009, 2011 and 2016, but finally won at the Narendra Modi Stadium — thanks largely to Krunal Pandya’s sensational spell of 2-17 in four overs.

Virat Kohli shed a tear as Bengaluru clinched victory.

Kohli top-scored for Bengaluru with 43 runs off 35 balls to help put up 190-9 in 20 overs. Pacers Arshdeep Singh (3-40) and Kyle Jamieson (3-48) shared six wickets between them.

Punjab’s reply stuttered after a good start and despite a consolation half-century from Shashank Singh, it fell short and finished with 184-7 (20 overs).

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket