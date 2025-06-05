Edmonton brings 1-0 series lead into game 2 against Florida

Florida Panthers (47-31-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5, in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -132, Panthers +111; over/under is 6.5

STANLEY CUP FINAL: Oilers lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Wednesday for the fourth time this season. The Oilers won the last matchup 4-3 in overtime. Leon Draisaitl scored two goals in the win.

Edmonton is 48-29-5 overall and 32-14-3 in home games. The Oilers have allowed 235 goals while scoring 259 for a +24 scoring differential.

Florida is 47-31-4 overall and 28-21-3 in road games. The Panthers have a 23-10-0 record when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Bouchard has 14 goals and 53 assists for the Oilers. Draisaitl has five goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

Sam Reinhart has 39 goals and 42 assists for the Panthers. Sam Bennett has eight goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 8-2-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.9 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Panthers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.8 assists, 5.6 penalties and 18.7 penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Panthers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press