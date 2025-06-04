England star Millie Bright pulls out of selection for Women’s Euros for health reasons View Photo

England defender Millie Bright withdrew herself from selection for the European Championship on Wednesday because of health reasons.

“Right now I’m not able to give 100% mentally or physically,” Bright wrote in a post on Instagram.

The absence of the 31-year-old Bright — a long-time, first-choice center back for her country — is another blow to England coach Sarina Wiegman, who saw experienced goalkeeper Mary Earps announce her retirement from international soccer last week. On Tuesday, another stalwart of the England team — midfielder Fran Kirby — also retired from national team duty.

Bright made herself unavailable for the recent England camp featuring games against Portugal and Spain and later said on a podcast: “Mentally and physically I’m at my limits.”

Wiegman said after the 2-1 loss to Spain on Tuesday that she would have a conversation with Bright about her availability for the Euros in Switzerland next month, where England will be defending its title from 2022.

The following afternoon, Bright used social media to announce she would not be taking part in the Euros. She described it as “one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make” and said it came after “careful thought and discussions with the team.”

“Football has given me so much, and representing my country has always been my greatest honor,” said Bright, who has made 88 appearances for England and played in the team that won the Euros in 2022 before captaining the side on its run to the World Cup final in 2023. “My pride and ego tells me to go but I think the team and the fans deserve more.”

She said as stepping back from the team “is the right thing for my health, my future in the game and most importantly the team.”

“It wouldn’t be fair,” she said, “for me to take the place and opportunity away from another player who is ready and able to give everything for the badge and country.”

Bright has just helped Chelsea to win the Women’s Super League-FA Cup-League Cup treble in the recently completed domestic season.

Turbulent week for Wiegman

England’s squad will be shorn of experience in Switzerland, with confirmation of Bright’s absence coming soon after the international retirements of Earps and Kirby – two other members of the Euro 2022-winning team.

Earps, a colorful and charismatic presence in the squad, played 53 games for her country but had lost her place in the team to Chelsea’s Hannah Hampton.

Kirby announced to her England teammates in the locker room after the loss to Spain that she was retiring from internationals. She played 77 games and had been told by Wiegman that she wasn’t going to be selected for the Euros.

Wiegman will name her final squad for the Euros on Thursday. England’s first game of its title defense is against France on July 5.

