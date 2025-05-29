Whitecaps extend unbeaten run to 10 in scoreless draw with Minnesota United

Whitecaps extend unbeaten run to 10 in scoreless draw with Minnesota United View Photo

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Vancouver’s Yohei Takaoka saved the only shot he faced in a scoreless duel with Minnesota United’s Dayne St. Clair on Wednesday night as the Whitecaps upped their unbeaten run to 10.

The Whitecaps (9-1-5) have not lost in 15 straight matches through all competitions.

Vancouver heads to the biggest match in club history on Sunday against LIGA MX powerhouse Cruz Azul in the CONCACAF Champions Cup Final in Mexico City.

Takaoka posted his seventh clean sheet of the season — one behind St. Clair, the league leader who finished with three saves.

The Whitecaps fall a point behind Philadelphia for first place in the Supporter’s Shield race after the Union rallied to beat Toronto FC 2-1 on the road.

Vancouver is 4-0-3 on the road this season and that includes a 3-1 victory over Minnesota United. The Whitecaps’ only loss was a 3-1 setback at home to the Chicago Fire on March 22. They’ve gone 5-0-5 during their run.

Minnesota United improves to 3-2-4 on the road and travels to play the Seattle Sounders on Sunday.

Vancouver will host the Sounders when it returns to MLS action on June 8.

The Whitecaps advanced to the CONCACAF Champions Cup Final at Mexico’s Estadio Olímpico Universitario by eliminating three-time champion Deportivo Saprissa of Costa Rica followed by five-time champion CF Monterrey. Three-time champion Pumas UNAM was sent packing in the quarterfinals and MLS rival Inter Miami and Lionel Messi were ousted in the semifinals.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer