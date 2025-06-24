Acosta leads Dallas against the San Jose Earthquakes

San Jose Earthquakes (6-7-5, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. FC Dallas (5-6-6, 11th in the Western Conference)

Frisco, Texas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Dallas +126, San Jose +188, Draw +263; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Luciano Acosta leads Dallas into a matchup with the San Jose Earthquakes after scoring two goals against Sporting Kansas City.

Dallas is 4-5-3 in conference matchups. Dallas has scored 22 goals while giving up 28 for a -6 goal differential.

The Earthquakes are 5-5-3 in Western Conference games. The Earthquakes are 1-5-2 when they score only one goal.

Wednesday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Acosta has scored five goals for Dallas. Anderson Julio has three goals over the last 10 games.

Christian Arango has nine goals and one assist for the Earthquakes. Preston Judd has scored four goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dallas: 2-4-4, averaging 1.2 goals, 3.7 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

Earthquakes: 3-3-4, averaging 1.9 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dallas: Osaze Urhoghide (injured), Show (injured), Paxton Pomykal (injured), Ramiro (injured).

Earthquakes: Noel Arthur Buck (injured), Niko Tsakiris (injured), Hernan Lopez Munoz (injured), Bruno Wilson (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press