Pec leads the LA Galaxy against the Colorado Rapids

LA Galaxy (1-12-5, 16th in the Western Conference) vs. Colorado Rapids (6-8-4, 10th in the Western Conference)

Commerce City, Colorado; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado +113, Los Angeles +205, Draw +259; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Gabriel Pec leads the LA Galaxy into a matchup with the Colorado Rapids following a two-goal outing against Saint Louis City SC.

The Rapids are 5-6-4 against Western Conference teams. The Rapids are eighth in the Western Conference giving up only 25 goals.

The Galaxy are 1-9-5 in conference games. The Galaxy have scored 18 goals while giving up 39 for a -21 goal differential.

Wednesday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Djordje Mihailovic has scored seven goals and added two assists for the Rapids. Sam Bassett has two assists over the last 10 games.

Christian Ramirez has four goals and one assist for the Galaxy. Marco Reus has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rapids: 2-6-2, averaging 0.7 goals, 2.9 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Galaxy: 1-7-2, averaging 1.2 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 5.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Rapids: Alex Harris (injured), Wayne Frederick (injured), Ali Fadal (injured), Zack Steffen (injured).

Galaxy: Miguel Berry (injured), Riqui Puig (injured), Diego Fagundez (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press