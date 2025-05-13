Pachuca beats America on aggregate to capture its first Liga MX Femenil title

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Pachuca won its first Liga MX Femenil Apertura championship 3-2 on aggregate over America despite a 2-0 loss in the return leg on Monday.

Irene Guerrero, a midfielder who plays for Spain’s national team, and striker Scarlett Camberos scored goals for America but it wasn’t quite enough for the Aguilas to overcome a 3-0 deficit from the first leg of the final series.

Pachuca had lost in its three previous appearances in finals series, in the Apertura 17 and the Clausura 2022 and ’23 tournaments.

“It was fundamental to have won at home. We did not come here to defend the lead, but America played great and pushed us,” said Pachuca’s goalkeeper Esthefanny Barreras, who was voted the Player of the Match. “It’s a nice and historic moment to win the first title for us.”

The women’s professional league in Mexico played its first season in 2017 a nd it has kept growing in popularity.

America was trying to capture its third title. The Mexico City based team has lost four of the last six finals series.

