Espinoza leads the San Jose Earthquakes against the Colorado Rapids

San Jose Earthquakes (4-6-1, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Colorado Rapids (4-3-4, seventh in the Western Conference)

Commerce City, Colorado; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado -116, San Jose +263, Draw +291; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Cristian Espinoza leads the San Jose Earthquakes into a matchup with the Colorado Rapids after scoring two goals against the Portland Timbers.

The Rapids are 3-2-4 in conference matchups. The Rapids have a 2-0-1 record in games they record a pair of goals.

The Earthquakes are 3-4-1 against Western Conference opponents. The Earthquakes are 0-4-1 when they score a single goal.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. The Rapids won the last game 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Navarro has scored five goals and added one assist for the Rapids. Omir Fernandez has two assists over the past 10 games.

Christian Arango has seven goals and one assist for the Earthquakes. Josef Martinez has six goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rapids: 4-3-3, averaging 1.5 goals, 3.7 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Earthquakes: 3-6-1, averaging 2.0 goals, 6.0 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.0 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Rapids: Ali Fadal (injured), Adam James Beaudry (injured), Cole Bassett (injured).

Earthquakes: Hernan Lopez Munoz (injured), Bruno Wilson (injured), Josef Martinez (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press