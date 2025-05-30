Austin brings draw streak into matchup against San Diego FC

Austin FC (5-6-5, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. San Diego FC (8-5-3, third in the Western Conference)

San Diego; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego -136, Austin FC +343, Draw +277; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Austin faces San Diego FC after playing to a draw in four straight games.

San Diego is 8-4-2 in Western Conference games. San Diego is 4-0-0 when it scores at least three goals.

Austin is 5-5-4 in Western Conference games. Austin ranks seventh in the Western Conference drawing 80 corner kicks, averaging 5.0 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. Austin won the last game 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anders Dreyer has six goals and five assists for San Diego. Hirving Lozano has scored five goals over the past 10 games.

Brandon Vazquez has scored four goals for Austin. Owen Wolff has one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: San Diego: 5-4-1, averaging 1.7 goals, 5.0 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Austin: 1-4-5, averaging 0.6 goals, 3.3 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: San Diego: Hamady Diop (injured), Willy Kumado (injured), Andres Reyes (injured), Emmanuel Boateng (injured), Marcus Ingvartsen (injured).

Austin: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press