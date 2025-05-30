LA Galaxy seek first victory of the season, host Real Salt Lake

Real Salt Lake (4-9-3, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (0-12-4, 16th in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Los Angeles +114, Real Salt Lake +208, Draw +263; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The LA Galaxy seek their first win of the season when they host Real Salt Lake.

The Galaxy are 0-9-4 against Western Conference teams. The Galaxy rank seventh in the Western Conference drawing 80 corner kicks, averaging 5.0 per game.

RSL is 4-8-3 against Western Conference teams. RSL ranks ninth in the Western Conference with 56 shots on goal, averaging 3.5 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. RSL won the last game 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Ramirez has scored four goals and added one assist for the Galaxy. Marco Reus has three goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Diego Luna has eight goals and two assists for RSL. Zavier Gozo has one goal over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Galaxy: 0-8-2, averaging 0.8 goals, 3.2 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.4 goals per game.

RSL: 2-5-3, averaging 1.1 goals, 3.2 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Galaxy: Riqui Puig (injured).

RSL: Kobi Joseph Henry (injured), Matthew Bell (injured), Emeka Eneli (injured), Javain Brown (injured), Diogo Goncalves (injured), Zac MacMath (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press