San Jose Earthquakes play Saint Louis City SC after shutout victory

San Jose Earthquakes (6-6-4, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Saint Louis City SC (2-8-5, 15th in the Western Conference)

Old North Saint Louis, St. Louis; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Louis +103, San Jose +211, Draw +288; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the LA Galaxy 1-0, the San Jose Earthquakes play Saint Louis City SC.

Saint Louis is 2-6-5 against conference opponents. Saint Louis is 1-5 in one-goal matches.

The Earthquakes are 5-4-2 in conference matchups. The Earthquakes lead the Western Conference with 33 goals. Christian Arango leads the team with nine.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Teuchert has scored three goals with one assist for Saint Louis. Klauss has one goal over the past 10 games.

Arango has scored nine goals with one assist for the Earthquakes. Josef Martinez has five goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saint Louis: 0-7-3, averaging 0.7 goals, 3.5 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

Earthquakes: 4-3-3, averaging 2.4 goals, 5.4 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Saint Louis: Henry Kessler (injured), Tomas Totland (injured), Eduard Lowen (injured), Jannes Horn (injured), Joakim Nilsson (injured), Alfredo Morales (injured).

Earthquakes: Noel Arthur Buck (injured), Niko Tsakiris (injured), Francesco Montali (injured), Daniel (injured), Christian Arango (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press