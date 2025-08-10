CeeDee Lamb takes big hit from sprinting official while WR is in street clothes on the sideline

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — CeeDee Lamb took a big hit and committed a penalty in the Dallas Cowboys’ preseason opener — even though the star receiver wasn’t playing.

A sprinting official ran straight into Lamb’s back when the four-time Pro Bowl receiver wandered too close to the field during the second quarter of the Cowboys’ game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Saturday night, resulting in a 15-yard penalty to Dallas for making contact with an official.

Dressed in street clothes, Lamb was watching Joe Milton’s deep pass to Jonathan Mingo and signaling to his teammates while standing in the white paint on the edge of the sideline. The official was tracking the play while he ran, and he didn’t see Lamb before he knocked down the wideout with a big hit to the back.

Lamb got up with no apparent ill effects, laughing about the collision with his teammates. Dallas was still whistled for unsportsmanlike conduct, which took 15 yards off the Cowboys’ 51-yard gain for Los Angeles defensive back Shaun Jolly’s pass interference on Mingo.

Lamb, Dak Prescott, George Pickens and most of the Cowboys’ key players aren’t participating in the preseason opener.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL