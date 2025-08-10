Stetson Bennett throws 2 TD passes, looks sharp in Rams’ 31-21 preseason victory over Cowboys View Photo

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Stetson Bennett passed for 188 yards and two touchdowns in a strong start to the preseason, leading the Los Angeles Rams to a 31-21 victory over the Cowboys on Saturday night in new Dallas head coach Brian Schottenheimer’s debut.

Blake Corum rushed for short TDs to cap the Rams’ first two offensive drives behind Bennett, the two-time national champion at the University of Georgia attempting to secure his job as the Rams’ third-string quarterback for another season.

Looking much sharper than he did a year ago against the Cowboys, Bennett went 16 for 24 and hit Cody Schrader and Brennan Presley for touchdowns in the second half. Bennett’s only interception resulted from an exceptional play made by Dallas’ Israel Mukuamu on a long pass.

Joe Milton passed for 143 yards before injuring his elbow in the fourth quarter of a solid debut with the Cowboys, throwing a touchdown pass to Rivaldo Fairweather with 8:48 to play. The second-year pro, who had one interception while going 17 for 29, is looking to cement his job as Dak Prescott’s backup.

Will Grier replaced Milton for the final series and rushed for a TD with 2:31 left.

Both teams rested as many key players as possible, with Prescott and CeeDee Lamb headlining a host of Cowboys starters on the sideline. Micah Parsons attended the game with his Dallas teammates even after requesting a trade last week during his seemingly interminable contract negotiations with owner Jerry Jones.

The Rams didn’t even play second-string quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo — but Matthew Stafford, who didn’t participate in training camp due to a back injury, went through a lengthy workout before the game ahead of his anticipated return to practice Monday.

Schrader rushed for 59 yards for Los Angeles, while rookie Jarquez Hunter had 41 yards and Corum added 32.

The game was largely cordial after the Cowboys hosted the Rams four days ago for a joint practice during Dallas’ annual training camp in Oxnard, California.

Schotty starts

The game was the head coaching debut for the 51-year-old Schottenheimer, a well-traveled career assistant coach with stops including USC, the San Diego Chargers and two stints with the St. Louis Rams. He spent the past two years as Dallas’ offensive coordinator before becoming Jerry Jones’ surprising choice to replace Mike McCarthy last January.

Although he has no intention of showing much of his offensive tendencies in the preseason to start his first year as Dallas’ play-caller, Schottenheimer got right to work in the other privileges of his new job: He unsuccessfully challenged a sideline catch by the Rams’ Xavier Smith on a 39-yard pass from Bennett on the game’s opening drive.

Offensive interference

Lamb didn’t stay out of the action entirely despite being in street clothes: He got a penalty in the second quarter when an official ran into him as he strayed into the white paint on the sideline. Lamb was floored, but got up laughing.

Up next

Cowboys: Three more practices in Oxnard before heading home to host Baltimore next Saturday.

Rams: A joint practice with the Chargers on Wednesday before facing their crosstown rivals next Saturday.

