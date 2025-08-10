Ward solid in NFL preseason debut, leading one scoring drive in Titans’ 29-7 loss to Buccaneers View Photo

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Cam Ward’s pro debut was solid, if unspectacular.

The first overall pick in this year’s NFL draft completed five of eight passes for 67 yards, but more importantly was composed and looked comfortable running Tennessee’s offense in the Titans’ 29-7 preseason-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday night.

Two days after working against the Bucs defense in a joint practice at Tampa Bay’s training facility, Ward played three offensive series, including an impressive second-quarter touchdown drive that gave the Titans a glimpse of what the franchise is counting on to be a bright future with him at quarterback.

The 6-foot-2, 219-pound rookie completed three passes to Calvin Ridley to account for all but 15 yards on the 11-play, 65-yard TD drive Tony Pollard finished with a 1-yard scoring run. That came after the Tennessee offense spent more than 14 minutes of the opening quarter on the sideline while Tampa Bay was building a 10-0 lead and a whopping 143-5 advantage in total yardage while running 22 plays to Tennessee’s 3.

Ward began his team’s only scoring drive with a 27-yard completion over the middle to a wide-open Ridley and later led his target cutting across the middle again with a nice throw for a 13-yard gain into Tampa Bay territory. The rookie got away with his worst throw of the night when Bucs cornerback Josh Hayes made a nice adjustment on a sideline throw intended for receiver Elic Ayomanor but was unable to hang on to the ball for an interception.

Ward, who had no turnovers and was not sacked, left the game after leading one more drive that ended with a punt. Backup Brandon Allen entered to kneel down on the final play of the first half, then shared playing time after halftime with Tim Boyle.

With Baker Mayfield and the rest of Tampa Bay’s regulars either given the night off or playing sparingly, Kyle Trask started at quarterback for the Bucs. While he’s listed No. 2 on the depth chart behind Mayfield, the team has signed 32-year-old Teddy Bridgewater as potential insurance for the four-time defending NFC South champions.

Trask, who’s thrown just 11 regular-season passes since entering the NFL as a second-round draft pick in 2021, led the team to Sean Tucker’s 2-yard TD run and two field goals in the first half. He completed 12 of 16 passes for 129 yards without an interception before being replaced by rookie free agent Connor Bazelak.

Injuries

Titans: NT T’Vondre Sweat did not play after having his tonsils removed. … ILB Anfernee Orji also missed the game after injuring a knee during Thursday’s joint practice against the Bucs.

Buccaneers: RB Rachaad White (groin) and WR Dennis Houston (groin) left the game in the first quarter and did not return.

Up next

Titans: Remain on the road for another week, moving on to Atlanta for two joint practices followed by a game Aug. 15 against the Falcons.

Buccaneers: Travel to Pittsburgh mid-week for a joint practice and game against the Steelers next Saturday.

By FRED GOODALL

Associated Press